The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the removal of the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, with immediate effect.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, announced the removal.

Adie has been replaced with Austin Agbonlahor, who was until his appointment, the CP (Operations) at Force Headquarters, Abuja.