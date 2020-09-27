THISDAY ARISE Group holds global virtual commemoration for Nigeria @ 60

THISDAY ARISE Group will on Thursday, October 1, host a 6-hour global virtual commemoration to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary celebration.

The event billed to feature renowned world leaders, who have been scheduled to give speeches as well as performances from global musical acts and fashion icons, is to commence from 5pm GMT to 11pm GMT on Thursday.

According to a schedule of events released by the management of THISDAY ARISE Group, “The event will include music from leading performers, fashion from top designers, speeches from icons, statesmen, global leaders as well as business and thought leaders, and an evening of fun, stories, art, and all that.

“It will be a virtual event produced and broadcast from Lagos, Abuja, and London, but staged in various cities around the world and streamed to a global audience on ARISE Play, ARISE NEWS CHANNEL, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter” amongst other media channels.

With the welcome address to be delivered by the Chairman, THISDAY ARISE Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the event, which will be anchored by the duo of Ojy Okpe and Charles Aniagolu and powered by Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank and Bet9ja, amongst other concerns, will however play virtual host to a legion of local and global figures.

Those already listed for the epoch-making events are President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Yakubu Gowon, Boss Mustapha, Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, Ahmed Joda, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

Others are the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Abubakar II, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Herbert Wigwe, Governor mai Mala Buni, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, Abdul Samad Isyaku Rabiu, Atedo Peterside, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Anthony Joshua, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, Mr. Tony Elumelu, Godwin Emefiele and Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Also, to address the global audience are Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr. Peter Obi, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Aminat Mohammed, Michael Adenuga, Zainab Ahmed, Geoffrey Onyeama, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Mr. Benedict Okey Oramah, Mr. Jim Ovia, Mele Kyari and Ibrahim Gambari.

Some of the music and fashion icons to perform at intervals include Wizkid, Keneth Eze, Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Lanre Da Silva, Tania Omotayo, Davido, Tiffany Amber, Yemi Alade, Tuface, Lisa Folawiyo, Sani Danja, Dare Art-Alade, Deola Sagoe, Odio Mimonet and Burna Boy.

However, to complete the occasion, goodwill messages are expected from governments and noted global bodies all over the world, including but not limited to Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Ghana, European Union, France, Germany, United States and the United Kingdom. – Thisday.