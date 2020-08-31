Thousands sign petition for EFCC probe on Tinubu over bullion vans

An online petition by Reno Omokri asking the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe APC leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has attracted 16,700 signatures.

The former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan invited signers to the petition at change.org, which he said attracted 10,000 respondents in one day on August 21.

The petition attracted 15,000 signers six days ago.

On Sunday, 16,737 people have signed the petition.

Omokri hoped to hit 25,000 signatures.

The petition is urging the EFCC to investigate Tinubu, for allegedly contravening the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act of 2011, by having bullion vans ferry alleged large sums of money into his Bourdillon Ikoyi residence on the eve of the 2019 Presidential election.

When asked on TV about the vans, Mr. Tinubu said: “Is it my money or government money? I don’t work for government…even if I have money to spend in my premises, what’s your headache?”

The opposition has constantly used the bullion vans incident to attack the anti-corruption policy of government.