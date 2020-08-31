Zamfara govt to introduce death penalty for reckless driving

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State said his administration would soon introduce a law that would enforce death sentence on reckless drivers who caused the death of their passengers.

“Such drivers will also be compelled by law to pay compensation on every life lost,” he added.

The governor spoke when he led members of his executive council and the management of BUA Group on a condolence visit to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, over the death of 15 persons from the Emirate.

Matawalle expressed sadness over the death of the 15 persons who lost their lives as a result of reckless driving by a truck driver who ran into their vehicles last Wednesday along Gusau/Funtua Road.

He said his administration would introduce speed limit gauge on highways, as well as weight measurement on trucks.

The governor noted that drug tests would also be conducted on drivers passing along the major roads in the state in order to guard against reckless driving.

Matawalle said the measures had become necessary so that drivers and their families would no longer think they would have it easy if they killed anyone.

“The lives of the citizens of the state are more valuable than any other thing,” he added.

He announced a donation of N2m to the families of each of the deceased who were married, and N1.5m to the families of those who were unmarried.

The governor also declared that each of the families would be receiving a monthly allowance of N50,000, till the end of his tenure.