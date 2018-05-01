Trump talks: Buhari lobbying U.S for 2019 endorsement – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to present false performance indices to United States’ President Donald Trump in order to secure US endorsement for his re-election.

The party, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said propaganda and falsehood would not help the nation but rather deepen its challenges.

“We are aware that in line with this scheme, a particular cabinet minister has, since last week, been moving round media houses and other interests in the United States with a view to procuring, swaying and lobbying for endorsements for President Buhari.

“We note that the issue of governance by falsehood and procured endorsements in the past three years has led our nation into the present predicament in all sectors.

“As we move towards 2019, it is imperative that Nigerians are not fed with fake performance indices, whereas the market dynamics and reality on ground show the contrary.

“We therefore charge the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to shed their proclivity for propaganda as government by falsehood cannot yield any dividend to the people,” the PDP said.