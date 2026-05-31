Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has criticised reports linking former President Goodluck Jonathan to an alleged presidential ticket arrangement being promoted by the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing the move as “bizarre comedy taken too far.”

In a post published on his official X handle on Sunday, the minister faulted attempts to associate Jonathan with a political group he said was not recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), expressed concern over what he described as efforts to drag the former president and statesman into “a charade” by individuals who once occupied influential positions in the country.

“This is some kind of bizarre comedy taken too far by supposedly grown adults and some names that were actually in the corridors of power at some point in this country,” Keyamo wrote.

He also criticised what he described as the absurdity of offering “a whole Presidential ticket to an ex-President and statesman by proxy and by a bunch of people not even registered on INEC’s website.”

According to the minister, those behind the alleged arrangement appeared unconcerned about the implications of associating Jonathan with what he termed “a journey to nowhere.”

“And they don’t give a hoot dragging such a revered figure into their charade that is certainly a journey to nowhere. Quite sad,” he added.

Keyamo further urged Jonathan to publicly distance himself from the development in order to safeguard his international reputation.

“For the sake of his global image, President Goodluck Jonathan must IMMEDIATELY issue a strong ‘no, thank you’ statement,” he said.

The minister warned that failure to reject the alleged move could revive memories of the “clueless” narrative that trailed Jonathan’s administration and contributed to his defeat in the 2015 presidential election.

He noted that Jonathan remained “the first sitting President to be so ousted” in Nigeria’s political history.

Keyamo’s comments followed claims by the Turaki-led faction of the PDP that Jonathan had emerged as its presidential candidate and flag bearer for the 2027 general election.

The faction had also accused the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and security agencies of attempting to frustrate its Special National Convention in Abuja, where the declaration was reportedly made.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) led by Abdulrahman Mohammed.

Mohammed’s faction of the opposition party is backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The PDP has remained embroiled in an internal leadership crisis that resulted in the emergence of rival factions.

While the Tanimu Turaki faction, backed by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, lays claim to the party leadership on one side, the group aligned with Wike controls the other faction.