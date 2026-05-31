The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday distanced itself from various results of its recently concluded nationwide primaries circulating on social media, insisting that only the party’s National Executive Council is authorised to announce the outcome of the exercise.

The party also warned that the results being shared in the media should be disregarded, stressing that the official outcome of the primaries conducted across the country on May 28 and 29 remains under the custody of the National Executive Council.

In a statement issued in Abuja, NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, announced that a NEC meeting has been summoned next week to deliberate on the primaries and other matters arising from the exercise.

He said, “The general public is hereby urged to disregard the various results circulating on social media as the outcome of the nationwide primaries conducted by the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, on the 28th and 29th of May, 2026.

“The results of the primaries are with the National Executive Council, NEC, of our great party. They are solely responsible for announcements of results.”

In his explanation, the Director noted that the meeting was summoned on the directive of the National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson.

“On the order of the National Leader of our party, His Excellency Senator Seriake Dickson, a NEC meeting of the party has been called.

“Therefore, all members of NEC are to arrive at Abuja for a pre-NEC meeting on Tuesday, 2nd of June, while the NEC meeting will be held on Wednesday, 3rd of June, 2026,” he added.

The party assured members and stakeholders that the official list of candidates from the primaries would be made public after the ratification processes and before submission to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“The general public and stakeholders will be informed of the results of our primaries when we send the list of candidates to fly our party’s flag to the INEC,” the statement stated.

The clarification comes amid growing speculation over the outcome of the party’s primaries, which were held nationwide to select candidates for various elective positions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, it is expected that the emergency NEC meeting will play a crucial role in ratifying the results and resolving any disputes that may have arisen from the exercise before the party forwards its final list of candidates to INEC.