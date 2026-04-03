Political economist and public affairs analyst Pat Utomi, alongside the Movement for Credible Elections (MCE), yesterday alleged a coordinated plot involving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group raised the alarm in Lagos while reacting to INEC’s decision to withdraw recognition of the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), including David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as chairman and secretary, respectively.

Utomi said the development signals what he described as “a coordinated assault on Nigeria’s democracy,” adding that the country is “currently in a worse state than during the regime” of former Head of State, Sani Abacha.

According to the group, INEC’s action, purportedly based on a Court of Appeal order to maintain status quo, contradicts the existing leadership structure of the ADC and raises concerns about the credibility of the electoral process.

They further alleged that the commission has refused to recognise party communications and indicated it would not monitor the party’s congresses scheduled to begin on April 7.

“Where does this decision leave all the aspirants of one of the largest opposition parties in Nigeria?” the group queried, warning that such actions could disenfranchise credible presidential aspirants and undermine multiparty democracy.

Describing the move as “a malicious attempt to decapitate the opposition,” MCE said recent developments point to a broader pattern of interference in opposition parties.

The group cited internal crises in the Labour Party Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleging that political actors, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, played roles in destabilising opposition platforms.

MCE accused the administration of Bola Tinubu of manipulating democratic institutions to advance what it described as a one-man rule agenda.

“INEC, as presently constituted, has shown that it is anything but independent. It is acting in a manner that suggests a deliberate attempt to exclude viable opposition candidates from the 2027 elections,” the group said.

Announcing its next line of action, MCE disclosed plans to embark on nationwide rallies and town hall meetings to mobilise Nigerians against what it termed growing despotism and electoral conspiracy.

The mobilisation, it said, would cut across the six geopolitical zones, beginning with the North-East in Gombe on April 9 and ending with a national convergence in Abuja on April 27.

The group also called for the immediate resignation of the INEC leadership, insisting that comprehensive electoral reforms are necessary to guarantee free, fair and credible elections in 2027.