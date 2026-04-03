The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has urged key opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, to unite under its platform following the leadership crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The call comes amid the crisis within the ADC, which led the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to distance itself from factions led by David Mark and Nafiu Bala, citing a Court of Appeal ruling and a pending case before the Federal High Court.

Reacting, Lagos PRP Chairman, James Adeshina, described the development as a threat to opposition cohesion.

“At a time when the nation urgently needs a strong and united front to safeguard democracy, internal crises like the one in ADC only weaken the collective ability of opposition forces to provide credible alternatives.

“The consequences are far-reaching: it creates room for unchecked dominance and fuels the growing fear of Nigeria sliding toward a one-party state.”

According to him, with both the ADC and the Peoples Democratic Party facing internal crises that could affect their electoral prospects, the PRP remains a credible alternative without internal wranglings.

He said the situation requires urgent and decisive action from political leaders.

“The current situation calls for bold and decisive action from political leaders to rescue the country.

“Rather than allowing internal divisions to weaken progressive movements, stakeholders across parties must begin to rethink strategy, not as competitors, but as collaborators in a shared mission to rescue Nigeria.”

Adeshina then extended an invitation to leading political figures.

“I, therefore, extend a sincere invitation to key figures and stakeholders within ADC and beyond, leaders such as Atiku Abubakar, Rauf Aregbesola, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and others, to approach PRP.”

He urged ADC stakeholders to consider aligning with a more stable platform.

“All emerging voices in the ADC need to consider aligning with a more stable and historically grounded platform like PRP.

“The contrast is clear. While ADC is currently grappling with internal instability, PRP remains the oldest political party in Nigeria with a consistent legacy of discipline, unity, and ideological focus.”

He added that the party has maintained internal stability over the years.

“PRP has operated without the kind of internal rancour that has plagued many other parties.”

Adeshina said the ADC crisis should be seen as a wake-up call.

“The ongoing ADC crisis should not just be seen as a setback but as a wake-up call to leaders and stakeholders to rise above party loyalty and embrace a broader national agenda.

“It should be a call to consolidate strengths, not scatter them.”

He urged affected leaders to prioritise long-term national interest.

“To the leaders affected, this is not about abandoning your ideals; it is about preserving them in a more viable structure.

“It is about ensuring that your vision for Nigeria does not get lost in internal conflicts or political fragmentation.

“History will not remember the parties we defended; it will remember the country we saved.

“The time to act is now. The opportunity to unite is here. And the platform that offers stability, legacy, and direction remains the PRP. Let us come together before it is too late.”

Adeshina also emphasised the party’s legacy and electoral potential.

“We encourage opposition leaders to rescue Nigeria by joining PRP, a party existing for 47 years with strong ideology and unity.”

He expressed confidence in the party’s chances in future elections, noting that a united opposition could secure victory in 2027.