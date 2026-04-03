President Bola Tinubu has said that the Federal Government will deploy 5,000 security cameras in Plateau State to boost intelligence gathering, surveillance and rapid response to security threats.

He further directed top security chiefs and the Minister of Defence to go after the perpetrators of the killings in the state and strengthen security measures to tackle recurring attacks immediately.

The President gave the directive on Thursday while speaking at a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Jos.

Tinubu arrived in Jos to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the deadly gunmen attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North, which claimed over 28 lives on Palm Sunday.

The President said there can be no good government without justice and vowed that his administration would do everything possible to curb the incessant violence, not only in Plateau State but also across the country.

While condemning the attack, Tinubu said, “I and Governor Caleb Mutfwang were elected on the promise of peace and prosperity, to come together and create a community that lifts up our people – not to hear that they are been killed always. We are elected not to create widows and widowers.

“As your president, I bring inclusiveness to share in the hope and aspirations of our youth. If they are not yet represented, let me be the one to offer peace first. I do not want to be here merely commiserating or lamenting; I want to be here to advocate for political accommodation and inclusion.

“I have brought this symbol to break the shackles—the shackles of values, of ignorance, of poverty, and the cycle of hopelessness. We must break them together.”

Speaking earlier, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who welcomed the President, noted that the visit came at a time when the state had been enjoying relative peace and attracting local and foreign investments before it was disrupted by the recent attack.

Although the incident represented a temporary setback, Mutfwang expressed confidence that, with the support of the Federal Government and security forces, the state would overcome its security challenges.

He commended the gallantry of security agencies, whose services sometimes go unnoticed, and disclosed that he had convened a Security Council meeting where far-reaching decisions were taken.

The governor recalled that the security challenge had persisted for nearly three decades across the tenures of former governors Joshua Dariye, Senator Jonah Jang and Simon Lalong but noted that President Tinubu’s leadership had provided a new platform for unity among Plateau leaders.

He assured the President of his resolve to rally leaders and residents to confront the challenge and reclaim the state’s identity as a land of peace and tourism.

Former Governor Jonah Jang, who also spoke, said that the recent upsurge in killings was an attempt by some individuals to sabotage upcoming elections and expressed confidence that, with Tinubu’s support, ongoing sensitisation efforts would succeed.

He requested a follow-up meeting with the President in Abuja for a detailed discussion on lasting solutions to the security challenge.

The town hall meeting was also attended by Senator Simon Lalong and traditional rulers led by the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba.

Buba, who bemoaned the spate of violence, called for an end to the killings in Plateau State.