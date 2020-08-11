Uzodimma hails ministry, NCC, says Imo state now digitally equipped to combat crime

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has said that the commissioning of Emergency Communication Centre in Owerri, Imo State is another milestone in the socio-economic life of Imo people, noting that it will go a long way in combating crime with digital precision.

Uzodimma, who spoke at the official unveiling of the 112 Emergency Toll Free Centre built by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said it would also be of tremendous help to Imo people in facilitating prompt attendance to the emergency health needs of the people.

The Governor expressed the State Government’s gratitude to the Federal Government for citing ‘the important economic changing project’ in Imo, noting that it will help, not only in digital economy, but attend to emergency health needs of Imo people with digital, clinical approach.

He also seized the opportunity of the commissioning ceremony to extol the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantani and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta for their choice of Imo for the centre.

The Governor equally used the opportunity to extend the State’s profound gratitude to President Muhammad Buhari on the appointment of an illustrious son of Imo State, Chief Uche Owude into the NCC Governing Board.

He expressed confidence that his wealth of experience will add greater value to the realization of the Federal Government’s Digital Economy Agenda to both Imo State and Nigeria in general.

Recall that the NCC embarked on the construction and operationalization of the ECCs across the country to provide a universal, toll-free emergency telephone short code (112) for use by members of the public in Nigeria to seek for help in times of distress/emergency.

Other reasons include to provide a one-stop shop for receiving distress calls from the public and dispatching same to appropriate Response Agencies (“First Responders”) who will respond to the need of the callers.

The ECC will also provide easy, effective and coordinated access by members of the public to Response Agencies (Police, FRSC, Fire Service, Ambulance Service etc.) in times of emergency/distress.