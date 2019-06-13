Warning! El-Rufai a hypocrite, to betray Buhari, Tinubu, Oshiomhole soon – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has described the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, as a hypocrite, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari will soon taste the poisonous venom of el-Rufai.

Sani said this in a Facebook post while responding to el-Rufai’s comments online.

El-Rufai had posted photos of Sani and former lawmaker, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, mocking them and boasting that he was responsible for their defeat in the last elections and their “permanent” retirement from politics.

In his response, however, Sani described the governor “as a neophyte who relies on the popularity of President Buhari to win elections.”

The former lawmaker said el-Rufai’s inability to emerge as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum showed that the Kaduna governor could not win anything without Buhari’s help.

He said el-Rufai was an “opportunist who uses people in power only to betray them later.”

Sani added, “You can’t claim to have ‘retired’ anyone from politics when all your life is about hanging on President Buhari and dropping his name to achieve your goals. You have yet to prove your ‘power of retirement’ by standing on your feet though the recent one you did was trying to be the chairman of governors’ forum and you woefully failed.

“Your treacherous history of jumping from one godfather to another is well-known to all Nigerians. And I have always believed that it’s a matter of time before PMB will have a taste of your patented venom and perfidy once you reach a point that he is of no further importance to you.”

Sani said before he dumped the All Progressives Congress in late 2018, he told Buhari; the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole; and National Leader, Bola Tinubu, that el-Rufai would attack them too “when the time is right.”

The activist said he could not understand why el-Rufai and members of his family continually attacked him.

He added, “Before I left the APC, I told PMB and Oshiomhole and Tinubu that you will insult, betray and fight them. It is in your DNA.

“The liquor of power makes you think and act like a god, enjoy it while it lasts. It seems your mind is still troubled. If not, Shehu Sani could not have been in your diminutive heart long after you have ‘retired him.’”

The former lawmaker, who represented Kaduna-Central Senatorial District from 2015 to 2019, said el-Rufai knelt before Oshiomhole during the APC primaries of 2018 in order to snatch his ticket.

He added, “It’s typical of you after spending days and night begging PMB and Oshiomhole to have your way over two senatorial seats only for you to purport to retire your perceived adversaries.

“All the staff of Oshiomhole’s office at Aso Drive can attest to how you patrolled that office 24 hours and knelt down for him to have your way; and how you shed tears before PMB to let you install a stooge.

“However, I believe that President Buhari is experienced enough to know that what you say behind him is different from what you say before him.”