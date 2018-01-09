2019: PDP will restore prosperity to Nigeria – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only party that will transform the country and take its economy back to its prosperity.

Atiku expressed this in Kaduna at the weekend, when one of his supporters, Miss Zainab Musa Pindar, organised a reception for him at the Arewa House, welcoming him back to the PDP.

A statement signed by Jacob Onjewu Dickson, spokesman for the Chairman of Atiku Care Foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Ibn Abbas, made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, said the Wazirin Adamawa further told his supporters to spread the gospel of the PDP’s good plans to the people at the grassroots.

“PDP still remains the only national party in Nigeria. It is the hope of the common man to be free from the fraud called the APC,” Atiku who was represented by Ambassador Abbas said.