Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has come under fire from the All Progressives Congress and a faction of his party after reaffirming his vow to serve only one term if elected president in 2027.

In a statement on Sunday, Obi declared the pledge “sacrosanct,” drawing criticism from APC spokespersons and a divided reaction from the Labour Party.

While the Abure-led leadership of the LP dismissed the vow as political theatrics, the rival caretaker faction led by Senator Nenadi Usman endorsed the commitment, citing Obi’s record of principled leadership.

The APC, however, described Obi’s promise as insincere and a ploy to woo voters.

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, had earlier cast doubt on claims of one-term presidency by Obi.

Soludo dismissed the one-term pledge, saying any politician making such a promise should be sent for psychiatric evaluation.

“How can anybody with a functioning brain say that? Do you think you’re speaking to fools? You come to people and say you will do only one term.

“Any politician who says that must be sent to a psychiatric home because the person must have some mental problem,” Soludo said during a political rally in Anambra South.

The governor argued that the Nigerian Constitution provides for a renewable four-year tenure and questioned the wisdom of any politician voluntarily limiting themselves to a single term.

In response on Sunday, Obi, in a statement on X, invoked the legacies of revered leaders such as Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and Nelson Mandela to justify his position that impactful leadership is not measured by longevity in office.

Without naming names, just as Soludo hadn’t, Obi reaffirmed that his pledge to serve only one term if elected president remains sacrosanct.

Obi said, “One of the greatest American Presidents, Abraham Lincoln, served only four years, yet his legacy endures as a model of principled leadership.

“Another iconic figure, John F. Kennedy, did not even complete a full term, yet his vision and ideals continue to inspire generations.

“In Africa, Nelson Mandela, revered globally as a symbol of justice and reconciliation, chose to serve only one term as President of South Africa, despite immense public pressure to stay longer.

“Indeed, history shows that the longer many African leaders remain in power, the more likely they are to be corrupted by it. Longevity in office is not a mark of success; rather, it is purposeful, accountable service — however brief — that defines true statesmanship.”

The former Anambra governor declared: “It is within this context that I reiterate my vow: I will serve only one term of four years if elected President. And that vow is sacrosanct.”

Although Obi claimed his one-term promise was spurred out of genuine concerns, he did not betray emotion by the scepticism that had since trailed his declaration.

He, however, assured Nigerians that the negative reviews he had been getting wouldn’t deter him.

“Recently, I became aware of two statements aimed, albeit indirectly, at my vow to serve only a single four-year term.

“One person remarked that even if I swore by a shrine, I still wouldn’t be believed.

“Another suggested that anyone talking about doing only one term should undergo psychiatric evaluation.

“I understand the basis of their scepticism. They are judging me by their own standards, where political promises are made to be broken.

“But they forget, or perhaps choose to ignore, that Peter Obi is not cut from that cloth. I have a verifiable track record that speaks louder than speculation,” he said.

He emphasised that his resolve to serve only one term of four years was a solemn commitment, rooted in the conviction that purposeful and transparent leadership did not require an eternity.

He further outlined his agenda to sanitise governance, tackle insecurity, prioritise education and transform Nigeria into a productive economy.

“Forty-eight months is enough for any leader who is focused and prepared to make a meaningful difference.

“These are not utopian dreams. They are realistic, actionable goals that are achievable within four years,” he maintained.

Speaking on the issue, the National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Mr Obiorah Ifoh, noted that as a party, the LP had a programme that everyone elected on its platform must stick with.

He said, “The Labour Party has a programme to implement when it gets into government. Regardless of who the party fields as its presidential candidate in 2027, the person will run with the programmes and policies of the party.

“I think it is too early to start talking about 2031 when we are still trying to sort out 2027. The LP has thrown its presidential ticket open. We don’t even know who will emerge as the candidate because there are so many people who have shown interest.

“As our former presidential candidate, we wish Obi well in his career, including his ambition to govern for one term. The politician in him has seen that it is the right thing to do, and if that is what he wants to do, we are fine.”

On his part, the spokesperson to Senator Usman’s faction, Ken Asogwa, backed Obi to turn the fortunes of the nation around in four years if given the opportunity.

He said, “Mr Peter Obi’s one-term promise is anchored in character and track record. He has consistently maintained that if it took this present administration just two years to plunge Nigeria into its current sorry state, then four years would be more than sufficient to begin the process of putting the country back on a sound and progressive trajectory.

“We understand that some Nigerians harbour legitimate fears – that the allure of office may eventually cause him to walk back on this solemn pledge, especially as such promises are not legally binding.

“However, when leaders make commitments, the public must turn to history and examine their past conduct. That is where true assurances lie – not in mere words, but in character and precedent.”

According to Asogwa, “As governor of Anambra State, Obi kept faith with the people. He governed in strict adherence to the constitution and the rule of law, so much so that he was impeached by the state House of Assembly for being uncompromising in his commitment to transparency, accountability, and due process. He challenged that impeachment in court, won, and was reinstated – a first in Nigerian political history.

“That singular act demonstrated the kind of leadership he represents: one rooted in principle, not convenience.

“As a political party, we do not doubt his integrity. We are confident that, if entrusted with the presidency, Mr Obi would honour his word and serve only one term, as he has repeatedly promised. History is filled with examples of principled leaders who chose to serve their people for just one term, even when a second was within reach.”

The Director of Publicity of the APC, Bala Ibrahim, described Obi as a man playing to the gallery, saying his words lacked sincerity.

“He is playing to the gallery. Obi is not sincere. What is there to guarantee that he will stick to the agreement if he is given the opportunity, knowing that he has the constitutional right to go for eight years? All these are antics aimed at deceiving the electorate or deceiving the coalition to give him the ticket. This is a proof of his desperation for power,” he said.

He added that “Obi is not doing this for the good of the country. He has nothing to offer. The APC is doing everything to bring democratic dividends to the people, and the reforms introduced by the government are beginning to yield fruits.

“They have seen this, and that is why they are coming up with shenanigans of ‘give me one term.’ Obi will not respect that agreement.” – Punch.