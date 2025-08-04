Worldrecord holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, cruised to victory in the event at the 2025 Athletics Federation of Nigeria’s National Trials at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The 28-year-old fired quickly off the blocks at the Yabatech sports complex and wheeled away to clinch the first position in a time of 12.57s for her fifth title.

Amusan finished ahead of rising star Adaobi Tabugbo, who came second in a time of 13.03s, while Faith Osamuyi placed third in a time of 13.36s.

The win marked Amusan’s dominance in the women’s 100m hurdles event, as she continues her preparations for the forthcoming World Athletics Championships scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan, in September.

Meanwhile, Gafar Badmus claimed the men’s 400m national title, posting a time of 45.71s to finish in first position ahead of Ezekiel Asuquo, who ended up in second spot in a time of 46.29s, while David Akhalu placed third in a time of 46.91s.

There was upset in the women’s category, where multiple champion Patience Okon-George was disqualified in the final.

African U-20 champion, Favour Onyah, emerged winner after clocking a time of 52.69s, while the duo Opeyemi Deborah Oke and Anita Enaruna trailed behind in second and third position, respectively.

In the women’s 100m, African U-20 champion, Chioma Nweke dethroned Olayinka Olajide to claim a maiden national title after coasting to victory in 11.27s. Olajide ran 11.39s to pick second spot while Iyanuoluwa Bada was third in 11.45s.

The reigning National Sports Festival champion expressed her excitement to PUNCH Sports Extra, “I feel very amazing. It feels good to become a national champion.”

She added, “I have to go back and try to qualify for the Commonwealth Games next year.”