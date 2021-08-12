Kepa wins UEFA Super Cup for Chelsea

Chelsea have won the UEFA Super Cup, beating Villarreal 6-5 on penalty shootouts on Wednesday in the match played in Belfast.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga singlehandedly won the cup for Chelsea.

Kepa, who was brought in few minutes to penalty shootouts caught two of Villarreal’s penalty kicks to emerge the hero for Chelsea.

The match ended 1-1 on duration time which necessitated an extra-time.

The extra time produced no goal.

Penalty shootouts were then needed to decide the winner.

Chelsea have thus won two major trophies in Europe in less than a year, having won the Champions League in May.

Hakim Ziyech opened scoring for Chelsea on 27 minutes.

Ziyech was put through by Kai Havertz and he showed brilliant composure to tuck it home from inside the box.

Villarreal made it 1-1 on 79 minutes with a Gerard Moreno’s goal.

Boulaye Dia had displayed great vision when he sent a pass to Moreno, who showed brilliant composure inside the box to bury the ball into the top left corner.

On 100 minutes, Christian Pulisic would be furious with himself as he missed a clear opportunity from the six-yard box, as he sent a rebound a few inches wide of the left post.

Sergio Asenjo pulled off a great save to deny Mason Mount on 108 minutes.