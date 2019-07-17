AFCON: NFF won’t sack Rohr, says Pinnick

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, has ruled out sacking Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, despite his failure to lead the team to the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The German coach, who has one-year left on his contract with the NFF, led the Eagles to the last four of the AFCON but his future has been discussed following strings of unimpressive performances by his side at the tournament.

While admitting the coach and the NFF have had several issues, Pinnick revealed that he has absolute confidence in the German and that he will be sent out on a refresher course at Bayern Munich.

“He (Rohr) will remain in the job. I have complete confidence in him,” Pinnick told journalists in Egypt.

“Gernot has taken us to the semi-final, the target we set for him. Right now, we have a third-place match to play for and we intend to have our team leave Egypt with honour.

“There are some people that have been calling on me and the federation to sack Gernot. But I am not going to do that. In fact, Gernot is going on a refresher training period with Bayern Munich after the Nations Cup. We have a long-term plan with him.

“We have had rocky and difficult moments in our relationship, but this is normal in any relationship between two people.

“He is a good coach and we want him to remain with us. That said, we will work together on what needs to be improved upon.” – Sports Extra.