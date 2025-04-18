A Pro–Yoruba nation independent organisation, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has said that for Nigeria to witness true development, its continued existence must be anchored on regional self-governance and regional autonomy.

This was the high point of a communique issued at its international conference, with the theme, “Sharia Law in Yorubaland: Setting Things Straight through Restructuring.”

The virtual conference, which had Prof. Oluwafemi Obayori as guest lecturer and presided over by YOV Convener, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, brought together members of the YOV Global Coordinating Council, YOV General Assembly, other critical stakeholders, and prominent Yoruba sons and daughters across many countries to deliberate on the contentious and polarising move to introduce Sharia Law in Yorubaland.

YOV maintained that the continued absence of regional autonomy by the political class would ultimately leave the Yoruba with no other option than to pursue a realisation of total liberation and complete political independence for all her territories to form the Yoruba nation.

Participants at the conference stressed the urgent need for restructuring of the Nigerian state to reflect the autonomy and integrity of its constituent nationalities.

The conference, which advocated a comprehensive constitutional amendment to return control over local councils and economic resources to the regions, reduction of the burdens on the Federal Government, and strengthening of grassroots governance, also recommended that any religious court system must be voluntary, limited to civil matters, and operate within the bounds of national human rights standards.

Earlier, the Aare Ona Kakanfo, while weighing in on the attempt to introduce Sharia law in the region, condemned the move, describing the idea as an attempt to weaponise religion in politics.

He said the introduction of the Sharia legal code could disrupt the peace in the region.

Iba Adams said introducing Sharia law would in no way improve the fortunes of the region economically, politically, and culturally, noting that Yorubaland is today seen as the most economically developed region in West Africa.

He noted that there was no way Nigeria could move forward without restructuring.

The Guest Lecturer, Prof. Femi Obayori, stressed that it was imperative that Yoruba people, regardless of religious affiliation, interrogate the development within the context of their collective identity, the security realities of Nigeria, and the need for genuine restructuring as a panacea.

Obayori noted that Sharia was not new to Yoruba land, given that its presence in places like Ilorin and among Islamic scholars in the old Oyo Empire predated modern Nigeria.

He, however, observed that the recent proliferation of unregulated Sharia panels, attacks on traditional religion practitioners, and actions against Isese festivals pointed to a cultural offensive and not mere religious devotion.

Prof. Kolawole Raheem, a technical adviser to YOV, noted that while Muslims in Yorubaland deserved access to dispute resolution mechanisms consistent with their faith, it must not override secular law or infringe on the rights of others.

He said that the introduction of a parallel religious legal system is feared to potentially incite religious extremism, anarchy, and insecurity, similar to the crises in other parts of Nigeria plagued by banditry, insurgency, and kidnappings.

YOV Secretary-General, Adedokun Ademiluyi, also stressed the need for Yoruba to collaborate with other ethnic groups seeking restructuring, affirmative action, or autonomy, particularly in the Middle Belt and South-South.

He said that community policing and regional security architecture must be strengthened to repel external threats and infiltration under any guise.

IN a related development, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade 1, has called on Nigerians to stand together against blood guzzlers and enemies of the state that take solace in mindless killings of innocent souls.

According to a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, Oba Owoade gave the admonition in his message to felicitate with Christians on the Easter celebrations.

Alaafin, who lamented about the mindless killings, warned that there could be no national development without relative peace and stability.

He said: “It was love that took Jesus to the Cross. If His heart was not willing and overflowing with love, He could not have offered Himself as a sacrifice.”