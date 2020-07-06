Agric varsity in Kebbi to commence academics in September

The Vice-Chancellor of the newly established Federal University of Agriculture Zuru, Kebbi State, Professor Musa Isiyaku Ahmed, has said the university will start academic activities in September as planned.

Briefing journalists during a visit to the Commissioner of Higher Education in Birnin Kebbi, he added that all the necessary academic arrangements had been concluded to ensure a smooth start.

He added that when the university takes off fully, it would boost agricultural activities in the state, generate more revenue and boost employment opportunities.

“We have developed the academic brief for the university. We have also developed curricula for the 23 programmes that are supposed to be at take-off stage,” he added.

He pointed out that the university would run seven colleges, including Science, Agronomy, Animal Science, Food Technology, Home Economics, Fisheries, Forestry and Wild Lives, Veterinary Medicine and Economics and Extension, with about 28 departments.

“The university has also developed its website to serve as a window to the outside world, and that is why we intend to commence our academic activities by September 2020,” he said.