WAEC disowns viral WASSCE timetable

July 6, 2020 0

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has advised Nigerians to disregard the timetable for the 2020/2021 Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) circulating online.

The Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, told our correspondent on Sunday that the timetable circulating was not from the examination body.

He said, “The timetable in circulation did not emanate from WAEC, Nigeria. Please, disregard.”

Recall that the 2020 WASSCE was initially scheduled to hold between April 6 and June 5, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

