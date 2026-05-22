The Presidency has dismissed as false and misleading a viral report alleging that President Bola Tinubu plans to initiate constitutional amendments to rename Nigeria as the “United States of Nigeria” and abolish Sharia law in the northern region.

In a statement on Thursday, the Presidency said the report, which cited unnamed sources, was entirely fabricated and designed to create disaffection, provoke political unrest and destabilise the country ahead of the general elections.

It urged Nigerians to disregard the publication in its entirety, describing those behind it as “agents of destabilisation and merchants of disorder.”

According to the statement, President Tinubu has no intention of sponsoring any proposed legislation code-named “Project True Federation” or transmitting such a bill to the National Assembly before the elections.

“The Presidency wishes to state clearly that there is no truth whatsoever in the viral fake story claiming that President Bola Tinubu seeks constitutional amendments to change Nigeria’s name to the United States of Nigeria and abolish Sharia law in the northern region, among other claims,” the statement said.

It further stressed that constitutional amendment procedures are clearly defined under Nigerian law and cannot be carried out arbitrarily.

“Constitutional amendments are serious matters requiring extensive legislative scrutiny, broad consultation and national debate. The process is not at the whim of either the President or the National Assembly.

“It requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers of the National Assembly, as well as the concurrence of at least 24 State Houses of Assembly,” it added.

The Presidency said President Tinubu remains focused on implementing ongoing economic reforms and delivering tangible benefits to Nigerians rather than engaging in divisive political distractions.

“President Tinubu is committed to deepening and consolidating the economic reforms embarked upon by his administration and ensuring improved living conditions for Nigerians,” the statement noted.

The statement also cautioned citizens against spreading or consuming fake and inflammatory reports, warning that misinformation is likely to increase as political activities intensify ahead of the January 2026 general elections.