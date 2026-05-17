The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has dismissed nomination forms allegedly being issued by former national chairman Julius Abure as “worthless paper,” accusing him of impersonation and political fraud.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Saturday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa, said the party had been flooded with enquiries following the circulation of pictures on social media showing Abure presenting what he described as Labour Party nomination forms to individuals in Abia State.

The party said it initially ignored the development, describing it as an “embarrassing spectacle,” but decided to respond due to growing public concern and confusion among members and aspirants ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to the statement, Senator Nenadi Usman remains the legitimate National Chairman of the Labour Party, insisting that all authentic nomination forms for the 2027 general elections can only be obtained through the party’s official national secretariat in Utako, Abuja.

The statement warned aspirants and party supporters against obtaining forms from Abure or any unauthorized individuals, describing such transactions as fraudulent.

“Any so-called Labour Party nomination form obtained from Julius Abure or any other unauthorized source is nothing but worthless paper being peddled by political fraudsters seeking to deceive unsuspecting persons,” the statement said.

The party also questioned why Abure’s alleged political activities appeared concentrated in Abia State, suggesting that the move was aimed at exerting pressure on Abia State Governor Alex Otti, whom it described as the national leader of the party.

“If he imagines that Governor Alex Otti will bow to cheap blackmail, intimidation or street-corner political theatrics, then he is grossly mistaken,” the statement added.

The Labour Party further accused Abure of illegally impersonating the office of the national chairman, warning that his actions could attract criminal consequences.

“As a lawyer, he should know better. The net is steadily tightening around him and, sooner than later, he will be left to answer for his actions before law enforcement authorities and the courts,” the statement concluded.