The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction backed by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, says a total of 3,181 aspirants will be screened ahead of the 2027 general elections as part of preparations for the selection of candidates across various elective positions.

Among them are 2,122 aspirants for the state House of Assembly, 748 for House of Representatives, 198 senatorial aspirants, 112 governorship aspirants, and one presidential aspirant.

The party disclosed this in a statement shared on its X handle on Sunday, announcing the constitution of committees and appeal panels for the exercise.

“Following the approved Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Elections by the National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 104th Meeting, the Interim National Working Committee (iNWC) hereby announces the publication of the under-listed members to serve as the Screening Committees and Screening Appeal Panels,” the statement read.

It added that the publication was in line with the party’s guidelines and timetable for the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

The PDP faction further noted that the screening exercise will hold nationwide on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 10:00am.

“Consequently, the total number of aspirants expected to be screened are: 2,122 SHOA, 748 HOR, 198 Senatorial, 112 Gubernatorial and 1 Presidential.

“For further inquiries, please contact the Member/Organizing Secretary, Interim National Working Committee at our National Secretariat.

“The exercise will take place nationwide on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 10:00 AM,” the statement added.

PDP has been deeply fractured by a bitter leadership tussle between the faction backed by Makinde and the rival group aligned with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

The Makinde-backed camp, which set up a 13-member Interim National Working Committee led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, has pressed ahead with its own timetable, sale of nomination forms, and preparations for the 2027 elections.

Wike-backed faction, however, rejected these moves as unauthorised.

Makinde has also declared interest in the party’s presidential ticket.