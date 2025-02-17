A security outfit in Anambra State has reportedly announced plans to arrest women found in public without bras or panties.

The declaration, which surfaced in a viral video on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, was made through a public address system.

In the footage, an official of the security group, speaking in Igbo, alleged that the directive was sanctioned by the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

He also warned that women seen wearing only panties in public would face arrest.

As of now, Anambra State authorities have not issued any official response to the announcement.

Reacting to the development, former Kaduna State Senator Shehu Sani questioned how compliance would be enforced and whether the rule also applied to men.

He wrote on his X handle: “Anambra’s bra and pant law. I don’t know if the pant law is applicable to men….and how can the security outfit verify ladies compliance?”