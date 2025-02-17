Operatives of the Police Cybercrime Centre have arrested 11 suspects involved in identity theft, romance scams, and computer-related fraud targeting Japanese victims from Nigeria.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, highlighted the effectiveness of the ongoing partnership between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the National Police Agency of Japan (NPA) in combating cybercrime.

He revealed that on April 3, 2024, the NPF National Cybercrime Centre, in collaboration with Nigeria’s National Central Bureau and NCB Tokyo, received reports on five cybercrime cases linked to 13 suspects operating from Nigeria.

Following investigations, 11 individuals were arrested, uncovering a sophisticated network using social media platforms—particularly Instagram—to lure victims into fake romantic relationships. Victims were deceived into transferring money via wire transactions, which were converted into cryptocurrency and funneled to digital wallets in Nigeria.

Adejobi added that $33,320 has already been recovered, with ongoing efforts to reclaim additional stolen funds and dismantle the syndicate.

He reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to protecting lives and property both physically and digitally, pledging to leverage advanced technologies to combat cybercrime and ensure public safety.