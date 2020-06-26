APC crisis: Oshiomhole, other NWC members dare Buhari, declare NEC meeting illegal

Eighteen members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee loyal to the party’s sacked National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday, insisted that the APC National Executive Committee (NWC) meeting attended by the President Muhammadu Buhari was illegal.

The NWC members, who said this in a statement signed by the acting National Chairman, Hillard Eta, and the acting National Secretary, Waziri Bulama, stated that they were consulting their lawyers and other stakeholders on the dissolution of the NWC and other decisions taken at the NEC meeting on Thursday.

They insisted that the NEC meeting was illegally convened by the suspended Deputy National Secretary of the party, Victor Giadom.

A few hours after the NWC was dissolved at the instance of Buhari, the 18 members dared the President and others at the NEC meeting by issuing a statement where they referred to themselves as officials of the party.

Before the end of the virtual NEC meeting, which began at noon on Thursday at the State House Abuja, Buhari’s social media aide, Bashir Ahmad, in his Twitter handle, said the dissolution of the NWC was based on the recommendation of the President.

He wrote, “Following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has been dissolved. Details to come…”

At the end of the meeting, the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, in an interview with State House correspondents, confirmed that the NWC had been dissolved.

He was joined by other state governors elected on the platform of the party, when he disclosed this to journalists.

He also disclosed that the party had set up a national caretaker committee headed by the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Other members of the caretaker committee are the Osun State Governor, Isiaka Oyetola, representing the South-West; a former Senate President Ken Nnamani, (South-East), Stella Okorete (women representative), Niger State Governor, Sani Bello (North-Central); Dr James Lalu (the physically challenged), Senator Abubakar Yusuf(Senatè), Akinyemi Olaide (House of Representative), David Leon (South-South), Abba Ari (North-West), Prof Tahir Mamman (North-East) Ismail Ahmed (Youth) and Senator Akpan Udoedehe (Secretary).

Bagudu, who is also the Kebbi State governor, said with all the decisions taken at the meeting all issues confronting the party had been laid to rest.

Narrating what transpired at the meeting held behind closed doors at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Bagudu said Buhari in his opening remarks at the meeting called for the dissolution of the party’s NWC.

With the dissolution, he said NEC resolved to put in place a caretaker committee which would at the same time serve as convention planning committee.

He said, “Membership of the caretaker committee were proposed and approved by NEC of our party.

“The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, was charged with the burden of leading the caretaker and convention planning committee.” – Punch.