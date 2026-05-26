The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed the Federal High Court judgment voiding part of the election guidelines it released for the conduct of next year’s general elections.

In a judgment delivered last Wednesday, Justice Mohammed Umar annulled aspects of INEC’s timelines contained in the Revised Timetable for the 2027 polls that were found to be inconsistent with the Electoral Act 2026.

But the electoral umpire yesterday filed a motion on notice seeking an order staying the execution and/or further execution of the May 20 judgment pending the hearing and determination of its appeal.

In its notice of appeal filed by its counsel, Alex Izinyon (SAN), INEC faulted the judgment and prayed the appellate court to set it aside.

The commission, which raised nine grounds of appeal, contended, among others, that the Federal High Court judge erred in law by failing to pronounce on the jurisdictional issue that the suit was hypothetical and academic, a failure it said denied the commission a fair hearing.

INEC also faulted the trial court judge for holding that: “It is clear from the wordings of Sections 29(1), 82 and 84 of the Electoral Act, 2026, the following can be understood: Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026 mandates political parties to submit the names/list of candidates in the prescribed forms who emerged from valid primaries and whom such political parties intend to sponsor at the elections not later than 120 days before the date of the general election.”

INEC argued that the interpretation of Sections 29(1), 82 and 84 of the Electoral Act, 2026 did not permit the narrow understanding adopted by the trial court.