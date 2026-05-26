Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has emerged winner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary election in Bayelsa State after defeating former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Hayatu-Deen Muhammed.

Results of the exercise showed that Amaechi secured a total of 44,404 votes to clinch victory in the state’s presidential primary.

Atiku came second with 6,570 votes, while Hayatu-Deen polled 939 votes.