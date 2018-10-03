APC NWC finally endorses result of Lagos guber primaries

October 3, 2018 0

The Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) sent to Lagos to observe the governorship primaries, Clement Ebri, has endorsed the result of the primaries held on Tuesday.

Ebri had late on Tuesday cancelled the primaries saying there was no primary election in the state.

But after consultation with the National Chairman of the party Adams Oshiomhole in Abuja, Ebri was told to accept the results.

This happened after Oshiomhole contacted President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja over the situation in Lagos.

Ebri signed the result of the election won by Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, some hours ago.

Sanwo-Olu won the primary with 970,851 votes while Governor Akinwunmi Ambode got 72,901 votes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

APC guber: Ambode did well in office, but he isn’t a good party man – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said on Tuesday that though Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has done well in office, he has not been a good party man ...