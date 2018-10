Deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu has picked the PDP Enugu West senatorial ‎ticket for 2019 elections.

He beat four other contenders with 690 votes.

The four others include Uche Onyekwelu, 22 votes; Oscar Egwuonwu, 5 votes, Isaac O. 84 votes and OAU Onyema 61 votes. ‎

The Deputy Senate President is going for his 5th term.

Also Senator Chuka Utazi was elected for the Enugu North senatorial zone. He had no challenger.

The Enugu East senatorial zone primary was inconclusive.