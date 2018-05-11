APC reschedules Ekiti guber primary election

May 11, 2018 0

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its governorship primary election in Ekiti to Saturday.

The party had earlier fixed the election for Friday after the last one ended on an inconclusive note.

In a statement on Thursday, Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the APC, said the new date was fixed after consultation between the party’s national working committee (NWC), aspirants and stakeholders.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled the Ekiti governorship primary election for Saturday, May 12, 2018. Time: 8am prompt,” it read.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

OBJ’s coalition adopts ADC as political party

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, may have quit the Coalition for Nigeria Movement as the movement has adopted a political party, African Democratic Congress (ADC) to realise its dream of a new Nigeria ...