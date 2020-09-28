Austria to allow 10,000 fans for Super Eagles’ friendlies

Up to 10,000 fans might be allowed to watch the Super Eagles friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia.

The Eagles will file out against Algeria October 9, before slugging it out with the Cartage Eagles four days later.

Both games are billed to hold at the Jacques Lemans Arena, in Austria, on October 9.

Coach Gernot Rohr has already invited 25 players dominated by Europe-based players, with Saudi Arabia-based captain Ahmed Musa the only player coming from outside Europe.

Checks showed that fans might be allowed into both games with the Austrian government giving room for a maximum 10,000 fans to watch matches in the country as the country try to relax COVID-19 restrictions.

Visiting fans are however excluded from the stadium.

“Football thrives on emotions, not only on the pitch but also on the stands. So it wasn’t an easy decision for clubs to take, to allow as many home fans as possible and to do without visiting clubs’ fans during the coronavirus restrictions,” Austria Bundesliga head Christian Ebenbauer said in a statement.