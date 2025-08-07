The Ballon d’Or has released the full list of nominees for the highly anticipated 2025 Women’s Ballon d’Or, showcasing 30 outstanding female footballers from across the globe.
Leading the nominations are established stars such as Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas, Pernille Harder, and Lucy Bronze, alongside rising talents including Melchie Dumornay, Temwa Chawinga, and Frida Leonardsen-Maanum.
Also named in the prestigious list are Barbra Banda, Claudia Pina, Sandy Baltimore, Marta, Chloe Kelly, Leah Williamson, and Esther Gonzalez, among others.
The Ballon d’Or recognition celebrates the best women’s footballers for their excellence, impact, and achievements over the past season.
The final winner will be announced at the official awards ceremony later in the year.
FULL LIST
Sandy Baltimore
Barbra Banda
Aitana Bonmati
Lucy Bronze
Klara Bühl
Mariona Caldentey
Sofia Cantore
Steph Catley
Temwa Chawinga
Melchie Dumornay
Emily Fox
Cristiana Girelli
Esther Gonzalez
Caroline Graham Hansen
Hannah Hampton
Pernille Harder
Patri Guijarro
Amanda Gutierres
Lindsey Heaps
Chloe Kelly
Frida Leonardsen-Maanum
Marta
Clara Mateo
Ewa Pajor
Claudia Pina
Alexia Putellas
Alessia Russo
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
Caroline Weir
Leah Williamson
