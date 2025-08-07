The Ballon d’Or has released the full list of nominees for the highly anticipated 2025 Women’s Ballon d’Or, showcasing 30 outstanding female footballers from across the globe.

Leading the nominations are established stars such as Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas, Pernille Harder, and Lucy Bronze, alongside rising talents including Melchie Dumornay, Temwa Chawinga, and Frida Leonardsen-Maanum.

Also named in the prestigious list are Barbra Banda, Claudia Pina, Sandy Baltimore, Marta, Chloe Kelly, Leah Williamson, and Esther Gonzalez, among others.

The Ballon d’Or recognition celebrates the best women’s footballers for their excellence, impact, and achievements over the past season.

The final winner will be announced at the official awards ceremony later in the year.

FULL LIST

Sandy Baltimore

Barbra Banda

Aitana Bonmati

Lucy Bronze

Klara Bühl

Mariona Caldentey

Sofia Cantore

Steph Catley

Temwa Chawinga

Melchie Dumornay

Emily Fox

Cristiana Girelli

Esther Gonzalez

Caroline Graham Hansen

Hannah Hampton

Pernille Harder

Patri Guijarro

Amanda Gutierres

Lindsey Heaps

Chloe Kelly

Frida Leonardsen-Maanum

Marta

Clara Mateo

Ewa Pajor

Claudia Pina

Alexia Putellas

Alessia Russo

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

Caroline Weir

Leah Williamson