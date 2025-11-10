Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed an elderly woman, identified as Mrs Elizabeth Olorunshola, in Ilafin-Isanlu community, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The attack, which occured on Saturday night when the armed men abducted the woman along the Ilafin-Isanlu road in the community, also left another person injured.

Sources within the community revealed that the bandits allegedly shot Mrs. Olorunshola after realising that she was too weak to continue walking through the forest toward their hideout.

The bodies of the kidnapped woman and the wounded man were discovered in the bush on Sunday, heightening fear among the residents of the area, with many relocating to safer communities.

Residents described the atmosphere in Ilafin-Isanlu as one of deep mourning and terror, with many saying, “the community is under siege.”

The President of the Ilafin Development Association (IDA), Mr. Idowu Awe, described the incident as “very sad and disheartening.”

In a statemen, Awe said, “Today, we had a terrible and disturbing experience that led to the loss of one of our great daughters and mother – Mrs Elizabeth Olorunshola. We commensurate with the Olorunsholas’ Family in particular and Ilafin community as a whole.

“This challenge has received the attention of our elders and leaders. Discussions are ongoing as to what we can do to secure our community.”

Similarly, the Executive Chairman of Yagba East Local Government Area, Hon. (Dr.) Joshua Dare Monday, described the incident as heartbreaking, assuring that the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

He added that the council, in collaboration with security agencies, had intensified efforts to strengthen surveillance and restore calm across communities affected by banditry.

“A tragic attack occurred last night, resulting in the abduction and subsequent killing of a woman, while another person sustained gunshot injuries,” he said.

Member representing Yagba East-West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Leke Abejide, also condemned the attack.

Extending condolences to the family and affected communities, he vowed that the kidnappers and their informants would be brought to justice.

“We will not relent until our communities and forests are safe from perpetrators who target innocent citizens,” Abejide said.

Banditry has reportedly increased in nearby communities including Odogbe, Iye, Ilotin, Irunda-Ile, and Idofin in Isanlu, leading to loss of lives and property in recent times.

The Kogi State Police Command’s spokesperson, CSP William Aya, did not respond to calls or messages regarding the incident at the time of filing this report.