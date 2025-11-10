A teacher at Soun High School, Mr. Fatai Adegoke, has tragically died after being brutally attacked by his own students while trying to stop them from gambling during school hours.

According to reports, Mr. Adegoke reprimanded a group of students caught gambling in a classroom. In retaliation, the students allegedly descended on him, inflicting severe injuries, including broken limbs. He was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to the injuries sustained in the assault.

“With deep pain and righteous indignation, we mourn the tragic and avoidable death of Mr. Fatai Adegoke, a dedicated teacher who was brutally attacked by his own students while trying to stop them from gambling during school hours,” said a statement by concerned educators.

“This horrifying act is not just an assault on one man, it is an attack on the entire teaching profession.”

The statement further called on the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, TESCOM, and law enforcement agencies to take immediate action against those responsible, stressing that parents should also be held accountable.

Educators described the incident as a reflection of moral decay in schools and homes, urging authorities to restore safety and discipline within learning institutions.

Efforts to reach the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, for confirmation were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, students involved are reportedly in hiding, fueling public outrage across the community.

The incident has reignited calls for urgent measures to protect teachers and ensure that classrooms remain safe spaces for learning and discipline.