Bauchi governor vows to fish out ghost workers

Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed has reiterated his determination to fish out ghost workers from the state civil service, saying it is “immoral” and “unfair” for one person to collect four different salaries at a time many graduates in the state were unemployed.

Mohammed said this while swearing-in a newly appointed commissioner, Acting Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries and other political appointees in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Mohammed vowed to use all government machinery at its disposal to fish out those responsible for this act and bring them to book.

According to him, the civil service is the veritable machinery for the execution of government programmes observed that the service needed to be dynamic to keep pace with time and modernity.

He pledged his administration’s determination to ensure that motivations were provided to the workforce through appropriate incentives and welfare packages.

The governor described the swearing-in ceremony as part of collective resolve to build viable machinery of government capable of meeting challenges of repositioning the state.

He said the appointments were aimed at consolidating his administration’s achievements in various sectors, advising the new commissioner, Alhaji Adamu Soro, to make the principle of equity, fairness, justice, prudence and accountability his watch words.

He urged him to shun corruption and wastage of resources. The governor noted that his choice was informed by his track records of achievements, hard work and commitment towards uplifting the living condition of the people.