The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Olufemi Oluyede, has ordered the deployment of special forces and aerial surveillance assets to Oyo State following recent kidnapping incidents in the state.

This is as he assured residents that troops would maintain a relentless posture until the perpetrators were brought to account and the region’s security is completely restored.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday during a briefing on the military’s activities for May, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen Michael Onoja, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria acknowledged the security concerns in Oyo and expressed sympathy to the affected families, the government and residents of the state.

“The Defence Headquarters explicitly acknowledges the recent kidnapping incident reported within Oyo State.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, extends his heartfelt sympathy and solidarity to the affected families, the government and good people of Oyo State, reaffirming that the AFN views any threat to civilian peace as an intolerable affront to national sovereignty,” he said.

Onoja said the CDS directed a comprehensive security reinforcement in the affected areas through the deployment of advanced aerial surveillance platforms and specialised ground troops working in collaboration with relevant state authorities.

He noted that ongoing operations had already started yielding useful intelligence, adding that troops would sustain aggressive operations until those responsible for the kidnappings were apprehended.

Onoja said, “In immediate response, the CDS has directed a comprehensive security reinforcement across the general area, utilising advanced aerial surveillance assets and mobilising specialised ground forces in close coordination with state authorities.

“Proactive operational steps are already yielding valuable intelligence, and troops will maintain a relentless posture until the perpetrators are brought to account and the region’s security is completely restored.”

The military also released operational statistics for May 2026, indicating that troops arrested 314 suspects, killed 118 terrorists and rescued 221 kidnapped civilians across various theatres of operation nationwide.

It further stated that 18 terrorists surrendered within the period, while troops recovered 93 arms, dismantled three illegal refining sites and recovered 21,910 litres of assorted petroleum products.

The Defence Headquarters described the operational performance for March, April, and May as mixed, noting a reduction in the number of terrorists neutralised and arms recovered, but an increase in arrests, civilian rescues and terrorists surrendering.

The CDS commended troops for their “gallantry, tactical ingenuity and professionalism” across operational theatres and urged commanders to sustain the momentum while prioritising troops’ welfare and civilian protection.

He also called on Nigerians to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible intelligence, stressing that community collaboration had contributed significantly to recent operational successes.

On May 15, 39 students and seven teachers of Ahoro Esinele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State were abducted by armed men.

During the attack, one of the teachers, Adegboye Adesiyan, was killed, while another teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was reportedly beheaded in captivity.

The Defence Headquarters later confirmed that the armed men involved in the incident were JAS terrorists dislodged from their North-East enclaves.

While residents were still coming to terms with the attack, gunmen struck again in Ibadan, kidnapping two staff members of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, heightening security concerns across the state.