The funeral of ex-beauty queen and event planner extraordinaire, Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo, has been slated for Saturday, 20th June 2020.

The 39-year-old graceful spouse of popular Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House Church passed away on Sunday, June 14 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state where she had gone to erect some COVID-19 Isolation centres.

She will be buried in Lagos state.