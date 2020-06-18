Nigeria records 587 new cases of COVID-19, total now 17,735

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 587 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Wednesday.

The 587 cases announced by the Centre for Disease Control takes the total number of confirmed cases to 17735.

The NCDC also announced the discharge of 344 patients from isolation centers across the country with 14 new deaths reported.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria topped the number of confirmed cases with 155 new cases taking the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos alone to 7616.

Edo state recorded 75 new cases, the Federal Capital Territory recorded 67 new cases while Rivers reported 65, Oyo reported 56 and Delta 50.

Other states are Bayelsa-25, Plateau-18, Kaduna-18, Enugu-17, Borno-12, Ogun-12, Ondo-7, Kwara-4, Kano-2, Gombe-2, Sokoto-1 and Kebbi-1.

NCDC reports that there are 17,735 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 5967 discharged and 469 deaths.

The breakdown is as follows:

Lagos-155

Edo-75

FCT-67

Rivers-65

Oyo-56

Delta-50

Bayelsa-25

Plateau-18

Kaduna-18

Enugu-17

Borno-12

Ogun-12

Ondo-7

Kwara-4

Kano-2

Gombe-2

Sokoto-1

Kebbi-1

17,735 confirmed

5,967 discharged

469 deaths