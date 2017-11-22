Boko Haram: Buhari condemns Adamawa attack, orders Police IG to deploy more personnel

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the early Tuesday morning suicide bomb blast in a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State describing it as “very cruel and dastardly.”

The Adamawa Police Command said on Tuesday that the death toll in Mubi mosque suicide attack had risen to 50.

President Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu commiserated with families of the several victims, the government and people of the state. He assured that government would do everything required to secure the state from the deadly menace of Boko Haram.

The President also asked the people in the North-east to be more vigilant and report suspicious persons to security agencies to avert further terrorist attacks.

President Buhari in the statement released on Tuesday, November 21 also directed the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to deploy more police personnel to prevent further attacks by armed bandits in Zamfara State.

He directed the IGP to visit the state and report back his findings of the deadly attacks.

The directives followed recent killings carried out by unknown gunmen in communities in Shinkafi and Maradun Local Government Areas of the state.

President Buhari prayed that God would console the bereaved families in the Adamawa and Zamfara incidents, heal the injured, and grant rest to the souls of the departed.