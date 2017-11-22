Arms deal, Ikoyi cash: DSS, NIA, EFCC, Police clash over bid to arrest Ekpeyong, Oke

There was confusion in Asokoro district of Abuja yesterday when armed guards of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Security (DSS) prevented officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting their former bosses residing in the area.

It was gathered that attempts by EFCC officials and policemen to arrest former director-general of the DSS, Ita Ekpeyong, and former head of the NIA, Ayo Oke, were resisted by armed officials at their homes on Mamman Nasir Street in the Asokoro district of Abuja.

This resistance led to a stand-off between armed security officers from all the four agencies, causing traffic mayhem in the area.

Meanwhile, armed plain-clothed security personnel have also mounted strategic positions on the street. Reporters were prevented from getting to the end of the street around 3pm yesterday, while efforts to access the street from two adjoining streets were rebuffed by armed mobile policemen.

Residents of the area, who tried to find their way to their homes and those visiting the area expressed frustration at the closure of the street.

Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the EFCC, was not available for comments, as he neither picked his call nor replied text messages sent to him.

This is not the first time the DSS and EFCC would be involved in a public spat.

The Senate had based its non-confirmation of Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the EFCC, on a report of the DSS.

Ekpeyong Ita is being investigated for offences bordering on alleged theft and diversion of public funds in the arms deal saga involving a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), and other service chiefs who have since been arraigned.

Oke, who was recently sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly stashing away N13bn in a house in Ikoyi, had been refusing to honour invitations for over three weeks.