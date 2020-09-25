Boko Haram commander, family surrender in Borno

The Defence Headquarters has said a high profile Boko Haram commander has surrendered to Nigerian troops during clearance operations in their enclaves in Borno State, saying that the operations took place between September 17 and 23.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this while giving weekly update on the operation of Armed Forces of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche said the unnamed commander surrendered with his four wives.

He said the success was as a result of sustained offensive by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole through air and ground operations on terrorists’ enclaves at different locations in Borno, Yobe, Taraba and Adamawa.

According to him, the operations also led to the arrest of one Boko Haram fighter at Kamuya in Biu Local Government Area of (LGA) of Borno, while nine other criminals were arrested in Wukari council area of Taraba State.

“Caches of arms and ammunition as well as equipment and motorcycles were also recovered.

“Meanwhile, troops repelled BHT/ISWAP attacks on civilians and on troops at Wajiroko in Damboa council area of Borno State on September 17 and 20.

“The troops neutralised several of the terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition,” he said.

In the Northwest, Enenche disclosed that the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Sahel Sanity had continued to dominate the general area leading to killing of seven bandits and rescue of kidnapped victims during the week.

He said the troops on September 17 rescued eight kidnapped victims from suspected bandits at Fankama and Sabon Layi area of Faskari LGA of Katsina State.