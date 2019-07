Boris Johnson has been elected leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party after defeating his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Johnson won 92,000 votes and Hunt 46,000.

The former Mayor of London, famous for his mop of blonde hair and political and linguistic gaffes, will replace Theresa May as prime minister on Wednesday.

He has promised Tory members he would deliver Brexit before 31 October, despite a seemingly interminable stalemate in Parliament.