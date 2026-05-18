Governor Dauda Lawal has approved an upward review of pensions and salaries for state and local government retirees in Zamfara State.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Muhammad Dantawasa, disclosed this in a statement issued in Gusau.

He said the approval followed recommendations by a special committee working with the Office of the State Accountant General after reviewing the condition of pensioners, particularly low-income retirees.

According to him, the review was also in line with the Federal Government’s consequential adjustment arising from the implementation of the National Minimum Wage (Amended) Act 2024, which recommended a baseline increase of N32,000 monthly for pensioners.

Dantawasa said Governor Lawal approved 100 per cent implementation of the adjustment for both state and local government pensioners.

He noted that thousands of retirees would benefit from the increase aimed at cushioning the effects of rising living costs.

The commissioner added that relevant agencies had been directed to ensure seamless implementation and prompt payment to beneficiaries.

Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners through policies that promote social protection and improved living conditions.