BREAKING: ASUU declares two-week warning strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday declared a two-week warning strike against non-payment of salaries of lecturers not enrolled in the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

National President of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi, who read the declaration after the ASUU National Executive Council meeting held in Enugu, said the warning strike takes effect today, March 9.

According to him, the strike action was to compel FG to implement the agreement and resolution of Memorandum of Action it had with the union from 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

“Having discussed the provisions in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding and the 2017 Memorandum of Action which have not been implemented, NEC resolved to embark on two weeks warning strike action with effect from Monday 9th March 2020, to compel the Government to implement the agreement and resolution,” Ogunyemi stated.