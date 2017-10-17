BREAKING: European World Cup play-offs

The draw for the remaining European slots for next year’s World Cup in Russia has been concluded.

FIFA World Cup play-off draw:

Northern Ireland v Switzerland

Croatia v Greece

Denmark v Republic of Ireland

Sweden v Italy

Ties will be played between 9 and 14 November, with the exact fixture list to be communicated shortly. The team listed first will play the first leg at home.

Playoff details

• Italy beat Sweden 1-0 in the UEFA EURO 2016 group stage

• Four-time winners Italy are the only former world champions

• Republic of Ireland have been involved in seven play-offs (W3 L4)

• Northern Ireland have not reached a World Cup since 1986

• The draw featured the eight second-placed nations in the European qualifying groups with the best record against the teams first, third, fourth and fifth in their section. The seedings were based on the FIFA World Rankings for October 2017, which were published on Monday.

Who’s already qualified?

UEFA qualifiers: Belgium, England, France, Germany (holders), Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Russia (hosts), Serbia, Spain

Non-UEFA qualifiers: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uruguay, plus three African qualifiers to be confirmed in November.

Intercontinental play-offs (two spots): Honduras v Australia, New Zealand v Peru

What comes next?

The FIFA World Cup finals draw will take place in Moscow on Friday 1 December.

The tournament itself will be held in Russia between 14 June and 15 July next year.