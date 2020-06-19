BREAKING: FG releases N4.5bn allowances for striking doctors

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Friday, disclosed that the Federal Government has released N4.5bn to 31 federal teaching hospitals and medical centres nationwide.

He said the sum covered hazard and inducement allowances of striking doctors for April and May.

Ngige disclosed this to State House correspondents shortly after he, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors.

