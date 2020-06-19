BREAKING: Obaseki joins PDP

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has joined the Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor made the announcement on Friday at the Party’s Secretariat in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Revealing via his confirmed Twitter handle, the governor wrote, “I have officially joined the @OfficialPDPNig to advance my ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State.

“I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state.”

Also, the PDP announced the defection on its verified Twitter handle, saying, “The Governor of Edo State, H. E. Governor Obaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State. Power to the people.”

In the video that accompanied the tweet, Obaseki made his declaration to all Nigerians “within the state and across the country, to become a member of PDP.”