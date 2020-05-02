BREAKING: Movement not allowed for Lagos workers resident in Ogun – Dapo Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said residents of the state who work in Lagos State are not permitted to move out or into the state as the lockdown eases next week.

This was contained in the latest guidelines by the state government over the Federal Government-ordered partial lockdown in the state.

Announcing via Facebook on Saturday afternoon, the governor said the lockdown in the state ends on Sunday, May 10, as a result of the initial grace the state was granted.

He, however, stressed that the use of face masks would become mandatory for everyone in public places effective May 4.

He also referred to the order of President Muhammadu Buhari restricting inter-state movement as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Partial lockdown would begin in Lagos on Monday, May 4, and business activities are expected to resume in the nation’s commercial capital.

A tangible percentage of the working population in Lagos live in Ogun due to its affordable housing and nearness to the nation’s economic epicentre.

But Abiodun said this category of people would not be permitted to move in or out of the Ogun as the lockdown eases.

He said, “All schools remain closed, while students will continue with their DigiClass.

“All essential service personnel will continue to work despite the lockdown.

“All public religious gatherings remain banned. All pubs, clubs, stadia, public pools, spas, gyms, salons, etc. and all assemblies of more than 15 people remain banned. Restaurants may open on the approved days for take-out meals only.

“Burials and naming ceremonies are allowed but there must not be more than 15 people including the officiating ministers.

“There is a total ban on interstate travel (outside Ogun). If you work in Lagos or any other state but you live in Ogun State, you are not allowed to go to Lagos or any other state and return to Ogun.”