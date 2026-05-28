The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, USCIRF, yesterday accused some police and army officers of colluding with Fulani militias in deadly attacks and mass abductions targeting religious communities across Nigeria

It also urged US Congress to bar individuals lobbying on behalf of foreign governments Washington had blacklisted for severe religious freedom violations from receiving payment for such services.

This is even as US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, revealed yesterday that President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to prioritise Nigerian Christians targeted by ISIS, adding that the directive quietly led to the killing of ISIS’ second-in-command in Nigeria.

“There’s a lot of things we do that the media pays attention to, and a lot of things that the president empowers the department to do on behalf of the American people, that he deserves great credit for,’’ he said.

In a May 2026 report, titled “Non-state Violators of Religious Freedom in Nigeria: Fulani Militants”, the US commission further stated that the Nigerian government censorship had hindered accurate analysis of the identities and motivations of the armed groups violating religious freedom.

However, efforts to get reactions from Force headquarters and its Defence counterpart in Abuja yesterday proved abortive as spokesmen of both agencies neither picked telephone calls nor replied text messages sent to their mobile phones.

But the report stated: “The fates of all these kidnapping victims, like so many others, remain unknown to the public due to the sensitivity of ransom negotiations and, in some cases, possible collusion between perpetrators and some officials from the police and/or army.

“Further complicating matters is the fact that both conflicting media narratives and reported government censorship have hindered accurate analysis of the identities and motivations of the alarming number of armed nonstate actors that violate religious freedom in Nigeria.

“Some observers have argued environmental and economic factors as the driving force behind Fulani militants’ acts of violence, while others have suggested that these actors are engaged in a concerted campaign of outright genocide against non-Muslims, especially Christians.

“In fact, multiple and overlapping factors, including religion in many cases, likely spur Fulani militants to attack communities or individuals.’’

The commission also warned that escalating violence in Nigeria’s Middle Belt had driven at least 1.3 million people from their homes, as armed attacks continued to destabilise several states in the region.

It estimated that about 30,000 armed actors operate across the country in loosely organised groups, ranging from 10 to 1,000 members, with activity concentrated in the North-West, Middle Belt and parts of the south.

The report said the scale of displacement reflected what it described as a persistent and widening security crisis affecting millions of residents across central Nigeria.

It stated further: “These actors operate in a variety of contexts and with a multiplicity of likely aims and motivations. While many Fulani militant groups wage independent attacks, others periodically coordinate with a wide range of other actors, from conventional bandit gangs seeking financial enrichment to recognised terrorist organisations that espouse a violent interpretation of Islam.

“These Fulani militant attacks, among those of other actors, have forced at least 1.3 million people in the Middle Belt off their lands and into overcrowded, unsanitary, and unsafe conditions in displacement camps.”

The commission noted that the militants frequently attack isolated rural communities at night using motorcycles, automatic weapons and machetes.

“They often wield machetes and descend on vulnerable communities during the night, eliciting terror as a way to force victims to quickly leave and to achieve greater control of desired land,” the report said.

According to the report, the violence has been driven by repeated attacks on rural settlements, often leaving entire communities abandoned as residents flee for safety.

The commission described the armed actors as operating without centralised leadership but frequently carrying out coordinated raids on vulnerable rural communities across several states.

The report detailed several attacks carried out in 2025 and early 2026, including mass killings in Benue and Plateau states.

“One attack in Benue in June 2025 killed at least 200 people, including internally displaced persons living in a Catholic mission,” the report said.

It equally also cited the massacre in Yelwata, Benue State, in 2025, where more than 200 Christians, “mostly sleeping women and children,” were reportedly killed and over 3,000 people displaced.

The commission said militants deliberately timed some attacks to coincide with Christian religious holidays, saying “militant actors have often carried out operations during Christian holidays such as Christmas or Easter to further maximise the psychological impact.” It added that in February 2026, suspected Fulani militants reportedly killed at least 32 people in Niger State and attacked Holy Trinity Parish in the Kafanchan Diocese of Kaduna State, killing three people and abducting 11 others, including parish priest, Father Nathaniel Asuwaye, while also documenting kidnappings targeting both churches and mosques. “In February 2026, armed men kidnapped an imam and seven worshipers from a mosque in Plateau,” USCIRF stated, adding that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N16m. “On Easter Sunday, Fulani militants reportedly killed five worshippers at two churches in Kaduna State while abducting 31 others,” the report stated. The commission said conflicting narratives surrounding the violence had complicated efforts to determine the motivations behind the attacks, and criticised the federal and state authorities for what it described as inadequate responses to the violence. It stated further that some Christian advocates accused security agencies of showing favouritism toward Muslim communities during investigations and security operations, noting that governors from 11 states launched an initiative in June 2025 to establish ranch lands for herders in a bid to reduce clashes over grazing routes and farmland. At the federal level, the US commission linked renewed Federal Government’s action to the October 2025 decision by US President, Donald Trump, to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, CPC, over religious freedom violations. Congress asked to bar lobbyists working for listed countries The commission also urged Congress to bar individuals lobbying on behalf of foreign governments Washington had blacklisted for severe religious freedom violations from receiving payment for such services. In its recommendations to lawmakers, the commission called for legislation “prohibiting any person from receiving compensation for lobbying on behalf of foreign governments of countries the State Department designates as Country of Particular Concern (CPC).”